Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the burning of a farm belonging to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Atiku said in a press statement by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday that arson is a punishable offence under the law and that when the crime is aimed at destroying a private investment, it carries the additional penalty for economic sabotage.

He said, “It is a reprehensible act of economic sabotage to wilfully set ablaze any person’s property and investments.

“As a statesman who has worked tirelessly for this country, Chief Falae deserves a quiet and peaceful retirement and not this lot that has been characterised by kidnapping and other vices, including this arson.”

Atiku urged the police and other relevant security agencies in the country to launch an investigation into the crime and ensure that the culprits are brought to book to serve as deterrent.