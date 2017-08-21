The need for children to socialise with their peers, have fun and relax under a conducive environment necessitated the staging of summer camp by the Ogun State Government.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, stated this through his Media Aide, Mr. Kayode Oduyebo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

She said for students who had studied and worked hard throughout the year, ‘’having two weeks of fun and learning all those things that they were not taught in classrooms setting was not too much’’.

“We should not be labour our children with too much of academics, as the adage says ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’ may come to bear on them if this opportunity is not accorded them,” Mrs Mujota said.

- Advertisement -

While emphasising on what prospective participants stand to gain at the two weeks exercise, she listed the benefits to include; exposure to creative arts, sports, academics, skill acquisition, souvenirs and meeting with celebrities in all fields of human endeavours.

The Commissioner said the Children would be opportune to visit important places like, Government House, State House of Assembly, Industries as well as some historical places in the State.

She submitted that the camp with more than 250 participants had kicked off from Sunday, August 13, and would end up on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the State Model College, Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area.