Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa has decried the increased reports of arm robbery in the state, urging security agencies to rise up to the situation.

Bindow made this known on Tuesday while receiving the new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kayode Aderanti in charge of Zone 3, who paid him a courtesy visit in Yola.

Zone 3 comprises of Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe States.

The governor called on the police to intensify their operations to check the menace.

He urged the residents to build more trust in the police and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

Bindow also commended the Mobile Police detachment deployed to Madagali for being effective in their operations.

The governor assured AIG Aderanti of the state government’s support to ensure effective security of the state.

He lauded the synergy among various security agencies in the state, urging them to work for a common goal of securing lives and property.

Earlier, Aderanti said that he was sent to ensure adequate policing of the zone.

He assured people of the zone of effective policing that would encourage foreign investors in the state and its neighbours.

“I was deployed here to change the security narratives of this zone.

“I appeal to the feuding communities to eschew violence and embrace peace for development,’’ he said.