The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has flouted the achievement of Nigerian athletes in 2017 and challenged anybody to come forward with a sector that had surpassed sports in putting Nigeria on the global map in 2017.

He regretted though that much of the achievement of the sports men and women have gone unheralded and unrewarded, and blamed the nation’s poor reward system for the many vices plaguing the nation.

Dalung made the remark at the weekend in Abuja, at an at award ceremony held in honor of athletes that excelled in their various sports in 2017 as well as retired civil servants that exited the ministry after a successful tenure in the public service.

He insisted that part of the problems plaguing the country is the near collapse of the nation’s reward system, pointing out that persons who toil to uplift the image of the country are rarely recognised nor rewarded.

Dalung said the award ceremony was conceived to recognize excellence and appreciate civil servants who bowed out service last year in flying colours.

He listed the various achievement to include the Super Eagles world cup success, with a match to spare, among the rare strides of the ministry in 2017.