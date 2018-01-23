Hajiya Fatima Madugu, the Niger State Commissioner for Education, says the state government is to renovate six vocational and technical schools and six day secondary schools in 2018.

Madugu said in Minna on Tuesday that the renovation was part of the second phase of the government’s school development programme which started in 2017.

Reports say that the state government had spent N4.3 billion on renovation and provision of furniture in some selected schools in the first phase of the programme.

The commissioner said that the programme involved renovation and furnishing of schools as well as training of teachers.

She said that this was part of the state government’s efforts to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning in order to improve educational standard in the state.

“One technical and one vocational school will be selected for renovation in each of the three zones in the state and six day schools will also be upgraded.

“We want to renovate the facilities in our technical and vocational schools and provide them with modern equipment and infrastructure to facilitate a conducive learning environment.

“The workshops and training centres of these schools will also be upgraded to enable the students to acquire different skills.’’

She disclosed that the ministry would also be training teachers on modern teaching techniques.

According to her, principals and vice principals across the seven zonal offices in the state are already undergoing training.

“Training of teachers is an initiative of the ministry. We have started with principals and vice-principals; they are being trained on modern teaching techniques.

“They are are also being trained on how to administer schools. We are done with three zones; two zones are left.

“Once we are done with the principals and the vice-principals, we will start with our teachers,’’ the commissioner said.