The Federal Government has earmarked N5.30 billion to cater for the national grazing reserve development in the 2018 budget proposal which is currently before the National Assembly for scrutiny.

The money, if approved, will be used to address cattle grazing.

This is coming at a time when the country is grappling with herdsmen and farmers clashes, leaving scores of people dead, homeless and desolate, especially in Benue, Taraba and Ekiti States.

According to the abridged version of the 2018 budget, N6.75 billion is allocated for rural roads and water sanitation programmes, N25.1 billion for promotion and development of value chain across 30 different commodities, and N4 billion for agribusiness and market development.

The proposed budget also includes N2 billion for partnership of expanded water, sanitation and hygiene (PEWASH), N40 billion for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intervention programmes, and N11.75 billion for other SDGs projects.

Over N50 billion is set aside to address water supply, rehabilitation of dams and irritation projects nationwide.