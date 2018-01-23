The police have arrested members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement in Abuja.

Oby Ezekwesili, co-founder of the group, who announced this in a tweet, said it is connected to the advocacy for the release of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

Since the girls were kidnapped in April 2014, the movement has been mounting pressure on the government to secure their release.

In the early days of the current administration, BBOG found favour with the government as it was given clearance to meet with the president inside the council chamber of the presidential villa.

The government of former President Goodluck Jonathan had blocked members of the group from Aso Rock.

However, as time progressed the movement fell out with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.