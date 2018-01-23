The former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in Ekiti State, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, has accused the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, of fraudulently rewarding contracts already awarded under the immediate past administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Kolawole who mentioned the Ikere township road project meant to be dualised from the town up to Iju, a boundary town with Ondo State as part of the contracts and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate some projects being executed by governor Fayose.

He said, the administration of former Governor Fayemi, in which he served had paid N1.3 billion mobilization fee only for the Fayose administration to restrict construction to Ikere township.

He said that China Railway 3 Construction Company which originally got the contract was allegedly driven away by Fayose for Kopek Construction Limited.

The former commissioner urged EFCC to investigate the whereabouts of N1.3 billion paid by Fayemi for the execution of the project and how Fayose started work “without the approval of the House of Assembly led by Dr. Adewale Omirin.”

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, Kolawole said the Ado-Ekiti Flyover and the new Oja Oba Market projects were being executed with funds from the Federal Government and not with Ekiti funds as claimed by Fayose.

Kolawole said: “Fayose has written for reimbursement on Ado-Ifaki Road, Ikere dualisation on which Fayemi paid N1.3 billion mobilization fee and approved by the Tenders Board. I am calling on the EFCC, Debt Management Office and Federal Ministry of Finance to investigate these as contained in the financial statement of Ekiti State.

“Fayose collected more revenue from the Federal Government than Fayemi, let them come and investigate Ikere-Iju Road

In his reaction to the recommendation of the government White Paper which ban him for ten-years and his boss, Fayemi, from holding Public office, Kolawole described the ban as a “sacrilege.”

According to him, there was need to react to the allegations against him by the Fayose government and debunk all the claims to put the records straight, “in the interest of Ekiti people.”

He also debunked Fayose’s claim that Fayemi left a debt of N85 billion, an allegation he said was contrary to Ekiti’s official record of financial statement.

Kolawole, said Fayemi regime left a debt of N30 billion and N17 billion in the state treasury.

He further stated that Fayose administration used Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), to finance the construction of the Funmi Olayinka Women Development Centre located in Fajuyi area of Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the project was supposed to be sited on the campus of Ekiti State University, EKSU, and not at the present location, adding that the money for its construction came from the Federal Government.

On the alleged 17 missing vehicles, Kolawole said no vehicle was missing as stated in the affidavit of Coscharis Motors before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.