A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is using the agitation for Biafra to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians.

Ogah, who made the claim while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, over the weekend, maintained that the activities of the Kanu-led IPOB was neither genuine nor in the collective interest of the Igbos.

The APC chieftain described Kanu’s followers as touts and hoodlums who do not have any meaningful venture occupying their minds but violence and riotous lifestyle.

He also noted that the struggle for the realisation of the sovereign state of Biafra was a mirage as it was not feasible.

According to Ogah, “Biafra is not realisable and you know it. I believe in one Nigeria. Igbo are the ones killing themselves. If we change our attitude everything will change around us. The position other tribes are occupying today, Igbo had occupied it before. But what did they do with it?

“They go into these positions and take all the benefits accruable to them without recourse to their brothers and sisters back home.

“Our representatives are the problems. Who and who have they given jobs or empowered at both the state and federal level? Our problem is greed, selfishness and lack of concern for one another”.

Noting that nobody is marginalising Igbo people, Ogah said, “we are the ones marginalising ourselves because of the kind of Igbo leaders who have represented us and are still doing so till date.”

“We are the causes of our problems; Nnamdi Kanu is using his so-called IPOB to siphon money from different categories of Nigerians; most of the people working with him are touts and unemployed youths and the likes; I believe in one Nigeria; Igbo are not marginalised; we are the ones marginalising ourselves,” he added.