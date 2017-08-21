Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has advised Nigerians not to relent in their continued prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country.

Ajimobi, who thanked God for answering the prayers of a multitude of citizens of the country who have been praying fervently for the safe return of President Buhari, said he was delighted for the renewed vigour of Mr. President, which he said had reinforced the belief of Nigerians in the power of prayers.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, on Sunday called for the continued prayers of the citizens for the well-being of Buhari and leaders at all levels for the country to remain cohesive and return to prosperity and abundance.

He said “I’m delighted that God has answered our prayers now that Mr. President has returned to continue to steer the ship of our great country. All along, I had no doubt in my mind that God will heal our president and renew his strength like the eagle’s.

“His recovery and safe return to the country, hale and hearty, should reinforce the belief of cynics that nothing is impossible with God. He is the giver and taker of life. And no matter how raging the storm may be in our lives, we will only depart this world at God’s appointed time.

“We have seen the young and the old dying even without falling sick. That was their appointed time. No one can add a single day to his or her appointed time and when God says it’s not yet your turn to die you will always surmount sicknesses and dangers.”

Ajimobi said that during his recent solidarity visit to Buhari while convalescing in London, in company with other governor colleagues, he saw a president who was more concerned about the well-being, unity, and prosperity of the country.

The governor appealed to the citizens to rally behind the president and to desist from stoking the embers of disunity, discord and ethno-religious sentiments capable of disintegrating the country.

The governor saluted the doggedness and sense of purpose of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, while holding the fort in the absence of the president, which, he said, was a veritable lesson in humility, loyalty and patriotism to the national interests.

Ajimobi said that Osinbajo creditably performed the role with the fear of God and refrained from taking steps that would have given the impression of inordinate ambition or disloyalty to his boss.