President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined all members of the All Progressives Congress in congratulating a former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande, who clocks 79 on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President felicitated with family and friends of the party stalwart on the occasion of counting the many blessings that have shaped his life.

He listed the blessings to include the arduous leadership roles he had taken up to make life better for his community, the nation and humanity.

The statement read, “As a personal friend, and recalling their many conversations, the President believes the APC chieftain’s delving into politics at an early age was divinely orchestrated so that the entire nation will share in his rare wisdom, insights and purposeful foresight as always demonstrated in his interventions and counselling on national issues.

“President Buhari affirms that Chief Akande’s contributions to the founding and nurturing of historical political institutions, like Unity Party of Nigeria, Alliance for Democracy, Action Congress of Nigeria, and the governing party, APC, were major steps and sacrifices in ensuring a sustainable democracy for Nigeria that generations will recall and remain grateful for.

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to sustain Chief Akande in good health, strength and wisdom to serve his country.”