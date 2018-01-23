The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Board (CDFIPB) has approved the promotion of 12,588 officers spread across the services under the Ministry of Interior.

Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Board, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), listed the as: the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS).

According to the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Agamah, “The breakdown of the promotion across the Services includes NSCDC – 3,983 officers; FFS – 319 officers; NIS – 4,850 officers, and NPS – 3,436 officers.”

The minister congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to employ professionalism, diligence, dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their duties, as government tackles insecurity decisively.

Agamah said the minister expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support in the security sector reform, particularly in the upgrading and provision of equipment to the services for effective service delivery.

He pledged government’s improved welfare and support to the services, and urged the officers to see their promotion as government’s recognition of their efficiency in the discharge of their duties.