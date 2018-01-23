Rivers State Government has declared that the APC Federal Government has concluded plans to grant amnesty to cultists declared wanted for generating security crisis in the state.

Addressing journalists at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday, Rivers State Information and Communication Commissioner, Mr Emma Okah, said that credible intelligence indicate that the plot would be executed for political reasons.

Okah said: “The Rivers State Government is in receipt of credible intelligence that the Federal Government has concluded plans to Grant Amnesty to 32 Cultists Declared Wanted by the State Security Council.

“Details of the intelligence indicate that the Federal Government is granting the said cultists amnesty for the purpose of undue electoral advantage in the 2019 General Elections.

“This action is not a surprise to us because we have repeatedly said it that some officials and agencies of the federal government are frustrating the fight against violent crime and criminality in Rivers State. In particular, we have accused the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of involvement in and aiding violent criminal activities.”

The Information Commissioner said: “This sad development coming at a time the State is winning the war against kidnappers and cultists is a major setback and a ploy to undermine the security of Rivers State.

“Each time, we record successes in the promotion of security, the Federal Government and her agents take deliberate steps to sabotage the security of the State at the instigation of some unpatriotic Rivers sons at the centre.

“We call on the International Community, Civil society organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to take notice of this deliberate act to compromise the security of Rivers State for ungodly political gains by the APC-led Federal Government.”

The commissioner added: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Rivers State Government will continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.”