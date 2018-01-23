The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an investigation into an alleged threat to life and an unpaid $10,000 loan between Senator Nelson Effiong and a United States based lady, Nsedu Onyile.

Counsel to Onyile, Dr. Emmanuel Eyo, had petitioned the IG alleging that Effiong threatened her life over an alleged unpaid debt of $10,000.

He said the money was transferred to Effiong on March 18, 2015 from the Bank of America but when she asked for a refund, he (Effiong) threatened her life through an email.

The email reads: “I know how and where to get you when you come. We will know who owns the land. There will be no hiding place for you. Just try any nonsense and I will handle you the way you can’t imagine.”

Eyo said Effiong’s statement “threatened the life of our client and we hereby pray that you investigate this matter to save her life.”

Onyile had also petitioned the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, twice on the matter but to no avail.

The latest petition titled: Re: Case of Gross Misconduct, Demand For The Sum Of $10000 And Threat To Life Of Nsedu Onyile By Senator Nelson Effiong, stated that the Senator “refused to pay our client the $10000 which was paid into his account on March 18, 2015.

“However, information available to us has it that Effiong is boasting that our client does not have the capacity to confront him and that he would use his might to crush any move made by our client.

“We have come to you again and re-present this reminder to notify you of the refusal of Senator Effiong to pay our client the sum of $10,000.”

On receiving the petition, the IG through his Principal Staff Officer II, Promise Udeh, directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the matter.

“I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 1, 2017 with its attachment received from A. B. & Associates on the aforementioned subject and respectfully convey the directives of the Inspector General of Police that you investigate and report back,” the letter reads.