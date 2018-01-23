Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he is ready to go the whole hog with cattle-rearers who have taken him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Ortom, who said he was prepared to face Myetti Allah Kautal Hore at the ICC, made the statement against the backdrop that the association of herders had taken the state to the ICC for implementing the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

In a related development, Paul Unongo, spiritual leader of the Tiv nation and Second Republic Minister of Steel, has described the Benue people as endangered.

He made the statement in his remarks during the stakeholders’ meeting held at Benue Peoples’ House in Makurdi on Monday.

Ortom said: “I heard that they have taken us to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Who is the criminal in this case? I am ready to meet them there.”

According to governor, the people of Benue have shown a lot of commitment to the cause of protecting themselves from enemies and stressed the need to work closer together.

“We will work together and succeed for the sake of posterity. When our collective interest is threatened, we need to come together and fight.

“We need to fight this common goal and until justice is done. I will not stop until justice is done to Benue people,” he stressed.

Unongo, who said Benue people could not submit themselves to be slaughtered as chickens, reiterated the call for the people to rise up and defend themselves.

The Second Republic minister insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari must come to the state and condole with the people, as people normally do to the bereaved.

Unongo said: “You must stand by your governor and make new friends who will help you because you are a threatened specie. We need respect because we have done a lot of things to deserve this.”

In the vein, Prof. Jerry Agada, former Minister of State for Education, raised the alarm of an influx of herdsmen into Agatu, adding that the Ardo of Doma, Nasarawa State had told the people that they would come into the area and visit mayhem on them.

Also Ambassador Iyorwuese Hagher, who said the Benue Valley was at war, insisted that the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility of protecting lives and property

Hagher, an ambassador of Nigeria to Canada and Mexico at different times, said: “What is happening now is eccentric warfare. I had told the governor that there was an impending genocide and it is here with us. Even if we do not have arms, the women should hold their pestles and mortars; the youths should hold bows and arrows for self-defence; so that we would not allow the genocide to happen to us again.”

Ode Enyi, leader of Igede socio-cultural group, said: “We are not mincing words in giving the governor and the traditional institution two weeks ultimatum to withdraw from the Northern Governors’ Forum as well as the Northern Traditional Rulers Council. We are for restructuring and can even secede as a country, if these killings continue.”

For controversial senator, Joseph Waku, asking President Buhari to come to the state and condole with the people is irrelevant “because we do not need him; but he needs us and God will fight for us.”

Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, said: “What is happening today (killings) has been under cover, but today it has been exposed.”

Represented by Ambrose Iortyer, the Tor Kwande, who pledged the support of traditional rulers “both in peace times and in war times”, appealed to youths to remain calm and obey the law at all times

Terkimbi Ikyange, Benue State House of Assembly (BNHA) speaker, lamented that “Most people come into the country under the cover of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol to cause trouble.”