Rural communities selected for construction of 488 water and sanitation facilities in Yobe have appealed to Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam to provide counterpart funds for UNICEF to execute the projects.

Spokesman of the benefitting communities, Mr Modu Masaba, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Dapchi.

Modu said the communities widely celebrated the projects said to be jointly financed by UNICEF, Yobe Government and Bursari Local Government Council.

“The benefiting communities commend Yobe government for initiating the project and pleading for timely payment of counterpart fund by the state and Bursari local governments for UNICEF to provide its obligation,” Masaba said.

He said the construction of the water facilities would end the severe water problems faced by the communities and the health challenges of water borne related diseases.

“If these water facilities are provided, 70 per cent of health problems confronting the rural communities will be solved,” Masaba said.

Reacting, Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, the General Manager, Yobe Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), said the project comprise 380 hand pump boreholes, 48 solar powered boreholes and 60 water and sanitation facilities in primary schools and health clinics.

Also, Alhaji Zanna Abatcha, the Chairman, Dapchi Local Government Council, said the project would be executed under a tripartite agreement between UNICEF, Yobe Government and Bursari council.

“UNICEF is committing N649.6 million, Yobe state government N263.8 million and Bursari local government council N111.3 million to the water and sanitation facilities in the communities,” the chairman said.

Zanna assured the preparedness of the state and local government council to meet their financial obligations for successful execution of the projects.