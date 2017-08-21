Nestle Nigeria has restated its commitment to support young people by boosting youth entrepreneurship and inspiring the talented ones through providing training and job opportunities.

The company’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, restated the commitment to uphold the organisation’s ideals as it celebrated this year’s International Youth Day on August 12.

Uwadoka said that the move was to ensure they gained the skills that would enable them to contribute positively toward building peace in the society.

She said, “This is in line with the United Nations Sustainable development Goal 8, which aims to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full of productive employment and decent work for all.’’

Nestle Nigeria’s youth empowerment initiatives include a training programme at its Technical Training Centre in the company’s Agbara Factory Complex in Ogun.

The programme helps to develop and train young technicians for the world of work.

The other is “My Own Business Street-Vending Programme’’ which provides young people with the skills and expertise they need to run their own micro-enterprises.

Some young entrepreneurs who were panellists at the event organised by Nestle Nigeria for young people to celebrate the 2017 International Youth Day, stressed the importance of hard work and focus on what one desired to achieve.

They shared their success stories and how they have contributed to the development of society.

The Panellists are Tosin Oshinowo, the Chief Executive Officer of CDAtellier, (the Architect who designed Maryland Mall – a popular Mall in Lagos) and Chiamaka Obuekwe, CEO of Social Prefect Tours (one of Africa’s Top 100 Women in Tourism).

Others are Oluwaseun Shogbamu, CEO of Nation Career Fair and Elijah Eniola, Digital Marketing Executive and Social Entrepreneur.

In their presentations, Tosin emphasised the importance of hard work and focus in helping her achieve significant milestones at a young age.

Chiamaka spoke about learning to fail fast and getting back on your feet, while Shogbamu said that when purpose meets a problem, the value could be derived.

He spoke about achieving your purpose by helping others as Elijah encouraged the participants at the event not to limit themselves to a university degree.

He shared how surrounding himself with people of similar interests helped shape him for success.

The Managing Director and CEO of Nestle Nigeria, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, advised youths to leverage the myriad opportunities available to them today.

Alarcon said that today’s youths were better equipped to make a positive impact in the fast-paced world, urging them to maximize the use of technology and get creative to harness the vast potential in themselves to create value for society.

“You can do so many things today. As I see the great advantages of being a young person today, I also understand the hard challenges of managing so many prospects that no other generation prior to you ever had.

“Therefore, I think it is a great opportunity to sit together today to discuss how to seize these opportunities to really make a difference,’’ Alarcon said.

At the Agbara Factory Complex, where it hosted a similar event simultaneously, the guest speaker, National Coordinator, African Youth Initiative for Crime Prevention, Mr Chris Ibeh, said youths should be at the forefront of brokering peace in the society.

He said that doing that was in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Youth Building Peace’’.

Ibeh urged the youth to shun tribalism, offensive religious sentiments, corruption, greed and all other acts that could breach the societal peace.

In his statement, the Agbara Factory Manager, Mr Walid Hbaika, stressed the need for the youth to take everything they were learning with utmost seriousness.

He added that it was important because this was a turning point in their lives, where they were being sharpened for a world of challenges and opportunities.

Also, Nestlé Nigeria’s Head of Human Resources, Mr Adesola Akinyosoye, urged the youth to embrace the key elements of learning agility to enable them to succeed in today’s highly competitive environment.

“The present-day world is not driven by mere activity, but by results. Every activity that one engages in must, therefore, be productive,’’ he said.