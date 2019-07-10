<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday remanded a 65-year-old security guard, Alilu Abubakar, in Kirikiri prison for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 26 pending the DPP’s advice.

The police filed a rape charge against Abubakar, who resides in Red Gate House, Opposite LASU, Ojo in Lagos.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, had told the court that Abubakar committed the offence at his residence on June 27.

He alleged that the defendant raped the minor in an uncompleted building.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.