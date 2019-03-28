<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Presidential Committee on Prisons Reform and Decongestion has secured the release of 65 prisoners in Delta.

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Delta Command made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Uche Mgbakor, said that the committee was led by Justice I.U. Bello, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Bello was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Controller General of the NPS, Abubakar Garuba.

“The committee while reviewing the cases of the inmates decided to secure the release of some of the inmates.

“The affected inmates were released on the conditions of ill health, old age and payment of fines,’’ the statement said.

It quoted Bello as saying that the unconditional release of the inmates was necessary as a means to decongest the prisons in the state.

A breakdown of the inmates released from the various prisons across the state are as follows: Warri Prison – 13 inmates; Sapele Prison – 15 inmates; Kwale Prison – 8 inmates; Agbor Prison – 18 inmates; Ogwashi-uku Prison – 10 inmates.

It further said the Delta Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor and a representative of the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Marshal Umukoro, were present at the committee’s sitting.

“The Delta Controller of Prisons, Mr Sam Iyakoregha wishes to express his appreciation to the committee and government.

“It is our belief that this good gesture will go a long way in decongesting prisons in the state,’’ the statement added.