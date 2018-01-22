Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, has expressed displeasure over President Muhammadu Buhari inability to rein in the campaign of terror by suspected herdsmen in the country.

Falae stated this Monday when speaking with journalists in Akure, relating his experience after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked his farm again and set it on fire.

The Ondo State government sent a delegation led by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gboyega Adefarati to assess the damage on the 120 hectares of land, mainly palm oil and cassava plantations.

The farm which was located at Ilado Community in Akure North Local Government area of the state had suffered series of attacks since Falae was freed by Fulani herdsmen who attacked him on his 77th birthday.

Lamenting that he suffered series of attacks and wanton destruction every year from Fulanis herdsmen, Falae attributed their actions to economic reason and reprisal attack.

“Every year they set fire to my farm and do you know why, there are two elements to their actions, first is economic, they burn this farm because the grass is already dry and cows don’t like that.