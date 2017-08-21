The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has noted that civil servants who send their children to Nigeria’s private universities are corrupt.

ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Dr Deji Omole, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Sunday pointed out that civil servant with children in private universities in Nigeria must be stealing.

The ASUU chairman spoke when he received a delegation of labour movement led by the Chairman NLC Oyo State, Waheed Olojede, who paid a solidarity visit to ASUU in UI on the ongoing strike.

He said, “It is unfortunate that we have to go on strike again, for as long as we continue have bandits in government, we shall continue to struggle. It is sad that in Nigeria that we pay lip service to public education.

“They do not want us to have functional education so that they can continue to exploit us. Our presidents will first visit international communities for endorsement after their election and come back. The only problem they have is ASUU.

“There are about 200 applicants for private universities that they want to give license.

“They had wanted to sell public universities to themselves but ASUU resisted. How many of us can legitimately send our children to private universities?

“Our parents have served them, we are serving them now and they are already planning so that our children will serve them.

“The ruling class are united against the masses. All these ethnic jingoists are being sponsored by those who have lost out of the equation.

“Where is the place of the masses in the restructuring? Our oppressors are united. God loves the poor, he created them more than the rich, and it is left to the poor to use their size to chase away oppressors.”