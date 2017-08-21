President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to allow “irresponsible elements” to cause trouble in the country.

In his first address to the nation since he returned from London on Saturday, Buhari said when things get bad, those responsible may flee and leave others with the responsibility of restoring order, possibly “with their blood”.

He also alluded to the quit notice which a youth group issued to the Igbo in the north, saying Nigerians were free to live wherever they choose.

“We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood,” he said.

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

“I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.”

He admitted that people had the rights to be aggrieved but said the national assembly and council of state were appropriate bodies to discuss such issues.

“This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence,” he said.

“The national assembly and the national council of state are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.

“The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.”

He said the fight against the Boko Haram sect would receive a boost and charged security agencies not to relent on the progress made so far.

“I am charging the security agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax,” he said.

“Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

“Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.”