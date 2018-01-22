A gospel singer, Josephine Anumbor-Abraham, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has contributed immensely towards bringing Nigerians back to God.

Mrs. Anumbor-Abraham, who is also Chief Executive Officer, Love to the World Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation, made the remarks in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

She alleged that prior to Buhari’s administration, Nigerians were not praying for the country as much as they are doing currently.

“There were all sorts of religious gatherings; but everybody was pursuing contract, connections and money.

“So, people were not praying. Instead, they capitalised on religion and prayers to pursue personal interests.

“Fortunately for us, President Buhari came into power with a body language that made Nigerians start adjusting.

“The pursuit of selfish interests and connections that characterised the behaviour of Nigerians previously.

“People became hopeless with nowhere to turn to.

“Then suddenly we remembered that there is God and we have started to pray like the prodigal son.

“Now we have started to humble ourselves before God and He has started to hear us again,’’ the producer said.

According to her, with the new trend, Nigeria will be strong again as a community of God-fearing people.

Mrs. Anumbor-Abraham, who is also a movie producer, said there would always be sunshine after the rains, adding that if Nigerians completely return to God, love would reign in the land.

“God will heal our land and we will be productive again.’’

The mother of two said it was regrettable that hate, fear and hopelessness were bedevilling the country as a result of activities of ungodly elements.

According to her, perfect love casts out fear and that the fear in the land is as a result of hate.

“Let us replace the hate with love and fear will give way.

“We have been called to light up the world with God’s love.

“Let there be light in the midst of darkness and let us give hope in hopeless situations because we have hope.

“We are not Christians because we bear Christian names or because we were born into Christian homes.

“But we are Christians because we have the mind of Christ and we obey his commandments.

The producer of the movie, “Searching the story of the Girl-Child”, urged Nigerians to return to God in repentance, turn to become righteousness and pray more for the country.

She maintained that the right time to save the soul of Nigeria and the world around us from hell was, now.

Mrs. Anumbor-Abraham reiterated that Nigerians could only do this by sharing the love of God, prayers and show love to one another to drive away the hate and make the country better.