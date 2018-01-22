The Osun state government has received 12 indigenes of the state that were evacuated from Libya by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) and security agents.

The returnees arrived Nigeria on Friday and were received at the Hajj Camp, Port Harcourt International Airport.

Speaking with journalists Monday in Osogbo, the Director of Operation, of State of Osun Emergency Management Agency, Akin Adetuberu, said the returnees included nine women, two men, and a three-month old baby boy.

The returnees were conveyed to Osogbo in a 32-seater Coaster bus, according to Mr. Adetuberu.

He stated that Governor Rauf Aregbesola is always concerned about the plight of Osun indigenes within and outside the country, just as he commended the governor for his timely response on the transportation of the returnees to Osun.

He advised that anybody seeking a better job outside Nigeria should follow due process, disclosing that the Osun indigene Libya returnees faced a lot of hardship in the land because they lack the necessary travelling papers.

In his remarks, Assistant Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Tickman Tanimu, lauded Mr. Aregbesola for attending to the immediate needs of the evacuated Osun indigene in Libya.

One of the returnees, Jimoh Aisha, who claimed to hail from Ikirun appreciated Mr. Aregbesola for the fatherly role played for her and other returnees by sending government officials to bring them back home amidst all odds.

She promised that the memory of this goodwill of the state Governor shall continue to be evergreen in their lives.

The Commissioner for Sports, Special Needs and Social Intervention, Biyi Odunlade, who received the returnees in Osogbo on Saturday morning, said the government has camped the returnees and is attending to their welfare.

Mr. Odunlade said the state government was profiling the returnees for proper documentation and further necessary action.