The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said 20,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by registered voters in Delta.

The Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Rose Orianran-Anthony, made this known when she visited the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Emmanuel Sideso, in his palace in Effurun.

Mrs. Orianran-Anthony expressed dismay that the PVCs lay at INEC office, with no effort by the voters to collect them.

She said that the commission did not have an office in the local government are which exposed its staff and materials to violence during elections.

The administrative secretary, therefore, appealed to the monarch to provide the commission with a piece of land for the building of an office.

She also appealed to the monarch to encourage registered voters among his subjects to go and collect their voter cards.

Receiving the INEC scribe, Mr. Sideso appealed to the commission to provide a centre in the area for collection of PVCs.

Mr. Sideso regretted a situation where registered voters spent long hours to collect the PVCs, describing the situation as “frustrating’’.

He promised to look into the issue of land and other facilities for the commission to enhance its job.