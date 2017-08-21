The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has noted that restructuring Nigeria should be done by the next administration.

Speaking through its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said restructuring was needed to move the country forward.

The AYCF, however, maintained that restructuring should not be done by the current government which he said should preoccupy itself with stabilising the country and allow its successor to carry it out.

Shettima said, “I am of the view that Nigeria is due for restructuring, I believe that restructuring is one of the problems facing Nigeria, but it should not be on the front burner.

“Some Nigerians are thinking of rebuilding the nation to make it strong.

“Restructuring should not be seen as an issue now.

“Though I am a strong advocate of restructuring, I am of the view that it should not be done by the current government; the government should be allowed to stabilize the polity while we can discuss restructuring when a new government comes on board.”