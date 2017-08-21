President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will reinvigorate the battle against Boko Haram and other criminal elements.

The President who spoke in his first address to the nation after over 100 days absence from the country on medical vacation especially urged the security agencies not to relax over the recent successes they have achieved in the battle against Boko Haram.

The President said, “Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.

“Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

“Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets, kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.”