There was a reported outbreak of Lassa fever in Ondo State, with 10 persons infected by the deadly virus.

It was gathered that six of the endemic disease occurred in Ose and Owo local government areas, while Akoko area has recorded four cases.

Lassa fever, according to medical findings, transmits to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodents urine or faeces.

Most of the infected persons were hospitalised at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo, while others with critical conditions were referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State for treatment.

While confirming the outbreak of the epidemic, a medical doctor with FMC Owo, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that a family of four people were rushed to FMC from Oka-Akoko area and the other six from Owo and Ose LGA.

The medical expert expressed displeasure that the state government was not showing enough commitment to contain Lassa fever in the areas, noting that health workers at FMC were now working under the fear of contracting the epidemic.

But the Chief Medical Director of FMC, Dr Liasu Ahmed, who also confirmed the outbreak, declined to give further details, insisting that it was the prerogative of the state government to release details on the Lassa fever outbreak.

Several attempts to reach the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahaab Adegbenro, was abortive; but it was learnt that cabinet attending the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting with the governor.