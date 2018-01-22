The Katsina State Government says it has spent N2 billion on the construction standard drainage systems in 10 towns across the state in 2017.

The Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Hamza Faskari, said this on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

“Standard drainage systems were constructed in flood-prone towns across the state.

“The Katsina State Government executed the N2billion project to avert flood disasters in those areas.

“The drainage systems were constructed in Funtua, Malumfashi, Dutsinma, Mani, Kankia, Musawa, Matazu, Mai’adua and Daura Local Government Areas.

“The government also constructed several drainage channels in the Katsina metropolis to avert flood in the state capital.

“In Katsina city, the government also constructed drainage channels in some neighbourhoods such as Kofar Kaura, Kofar Kwaya, Gadar-Nayalli, Adeleke, Kofar Marusa and Kofar Sauri.

“Another drainage construction project was executed in Kofar Saro, General Hospital, Yammawa and Kofar Sauri areas of the city,’’ he added.

Faskari said that over N1.5 billion had been earmarked in the 2018 budget for the construction of drainage systems in the 34 local government areas of the state so as to check flooding in the state.

He commended Gov. Aminu Masari for giving priority to environmental issues that were aimed at promoting the safety of the people’s lives and property.

The commissioner called on the citizens of the state to support to the Masari-administration to enable them to enjoy more dividends of democracy

NAN reports that flood disasters have been an annual occurrence in Katsina State in the past, causing deaths and loss of property.