The Katsina State Government says it will recruit no fewer than 5,000 teachers into the state-owned primary schools to enhance the manpower in the education sector.

Gov. Aminu Masari disclosed this at the swearing-in of the new Commissioner for Education, Dr Badamasi Lawal, on Monday in Katsina.

Masari said that the teachers would be recruited within the first quarter of 2018.He revealed that teachers’ welfare would also be enhanced to boost their morale for effective service delivery.

The governor said that his administration had provided infrastructure in schools to enhance teaching.

He urged the new commissioner to address the idleness of staff at the state Ministry of Education.

“The Ministry of Education has about 290 directors idling instead of rationing their time for class work and administrative duties.

“Tax payers’ money must be justified through service and sacrifice by all. Teachers will be repositioned to provide quality service for the development of education.

“Nations were built by leaders with vision and sacrifice, efforts must be made to change the culture of being an idle staff member,’’ he said.

The governor stressed the need for strong involvement of ward and district heads as well as emirs in running the affairs of primary school education in the state to achieve the desired goals.

Masari, who assured the new commissioner of all the necessary support, expressed optimism that the appointee would bring his wealth of experience to develop the sector in the state.

NAN reports that Lawal’s appointment followed the removal of the former commissioner, Prof. Halimatu Idris in December, 2017.

Until his new appointment, Lawal was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Higher Education.