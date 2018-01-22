A protest against the killings by the suspected Fulani herdsmen in various parts of Nigeria, especially in Benue state, has kicked off at Trafalgar Square, London.

The protest was convened by Mutual Union of Tivs in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) and is being supported by members of the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom.

It was learnt that the protesters will proceed to both the Nigerian High Commission and later to 10, Downing Street.