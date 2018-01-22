The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday evening led a task force he set up to monitor fuel situation in the state to enforce the sale of petrol at N145 per litre.

A number of fuel stations had been notable for hoarding the product and selling at between N180 and N200 per litre.

After the state government launched a crackdown last week, most of the marketers stopped selling in the day time, but chose to sell at night and in the early hours of the day.

But Mr. Akeredolu and the task force visited some fuel stations on Sunday, forcing them to sell at the official price of N145 per litre.

The governor visited TDK petrol station along Oda road in Akure where he ordered the sales of petrol to motorists at the approved pump price of N145 naira per litre .

The governor said he received reports that the particular fuel station was selling the product above the approved price.

Mr. Akeredolu warned that it would no longer be business as usual for marketers who enjoy inflicting pains on the citizens.

Motorists who were present to buy at the controlled price, expressed delight at the action of the governor, and urged the task force to ensure other fuel stations involved in the hoarding business be visited.