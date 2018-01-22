Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo has arrived in Monrovia for the swearing-in of Liberia’s President-elect, Mr. George Weah.

Obasanjo’s plane touched down at the Roberts International Airport at 8:01 a.m. (9 a.m.) Nigerian time to attend the inauguration taking place later on Monday.

On hand or receive him were the Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, Mr James Dimka; Force Commander for the United Nations Mission in Liberia, Maj.-Gen. Salihu Uba, among other officials.

Speaking to newsmen Obasanjo said he was a proud man to witness a peaceful democratic transfer of power in Liberia considering the huge sacrifices made by Nigeria for peace and stability in the country.

“I am very happy over what is happening in Liberia today and I congratulate my brothers and sisters in this great country,” he said.

The former ace footballer George Weah will be sworn-in as Liberia’s President on Monday after defeating the country’s Vice President in a re-run election.

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) presented certificate of return to the President-elect, George Weah; Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard-Taylor, and the newly elected members of the House of Representatives.

According to local media, 66 out of the 73 elected lawmakers were certificated, leaving out seven who are facing legal challenges over their election in the Oct. 10 general polls.

The final tallies of the re-run election indicate that Weah of CDC polled a total of 722,185 votes representing 61.5 per cent, while Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) finished with 457,579 or 28.5 per cent.

The president-elect, George Weah, described his election as a unifying factor in the country. He will take over from President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

The president-elect reiterated his assurance of greater freedoms, saying he would not interfere with the tenants of democracy, especially political dissent.

51-year-old George Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah is a retired professional footballer who played as a striker.

After beginning his career in his home country of Liberia, Weah spent 14 years playing for clubs in France, Italy, and England. Arsène Wenger first brought him to Europe, signing him for Monaco in 1988.

Weah moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 1992 where he won Ligue 1 in 1994 and became the top scorer of the 1994–95 UEFA Champions League.

He signed for Milan in 1995 where he spent four successful seasons, winning Serie A twice. His most notable goal in Italy saw him run the length of the field against Verona.

He moved to the Premier League towards the end of his career and had spells at Chelsea and Manchester City, winning the FA Cup at the former, before returning to France to play for Marseille in 2001, and subsequently ending his career with Al-Jazira in 2003.

At the international level, he represented Liberia at the African Cup of Nations on two occasions, winning 60 caps and scoring 22 goals for his country.

He became involved in politics in Liberia following his retirement from football.

He formed the Congress for Democratic Change and ran unsuccessfully for President in the 2005 election, losing to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the second round of voting.

In the 2011 election, he ran unsuccessfully as Vice President alongside Winston Tubman. Weah was subsequently elected to the Liberian Senate for Montserrado County in the 2014 elections.

Weah was elected President of Liberia in the 2017 election, defeating the incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai