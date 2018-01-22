The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Southwest zone, at the weekend alleged that some state governors were frustrating granting of autonomy to local governments in the country.

The union also alleged that the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) was being influenced by some forces to oppose the autonomy bill.

It, however, commended Benue and Cross River state Houses of Assembly for the leading role they played in approving the bill.

NULGE urged other state Houses of Assembly to organise transparent, free and fair public hearings to obtain ideas of all stakeholders on the matter.

Oludare Famoyo, National Vice-President of the union, who spoke with journalists after a meeting of the zone in Akure, Ondo State capital, said some governors opposed the autonomy bill because they wanted to continue to use local government funds the way they liked.

Famoyo said granting local government autonomy would go a long way in addressing security challenges in the country.

“Local government is the foundation of development. In those days when local government was functioning, did you hear about Boko Haram? Did you hear about all these attacks by herdsmen?

“It was because then, the local government chairmen were in charge. They held local government security meetings often.

“It was at the meetings that all these unrests would be discussed. But now, they don’t even have the funds to call a meeting.

“And if they will call the meeting, they will have to beg the governor for funds. The governors may not answer them until the problem degenerates into a serious crisis,” he said.