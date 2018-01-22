The Lagos State Government has urged residents of the state to desist from all forms of violent act and abuses, adding that it is profitable to always explore the option of effective communication to resolve differences rather than allowing issues to degenerate to crisis.

Speaking at a public enlightenment campaign on the prevention and management of domestic violence and other social vices organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs which was held at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Secretariat on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Alhaji Tajudeen Quadri, said violent act, abuses and other societal vices remained a dent on the mega city status of the State.

He advised the actors and perpetrators of these abuses to desist from this uncivil practice or be prepared to face severe punishment as provided under the law, noting that the physical, psychological and emotional well-being of residents were very important to the state government.

“The Lagos State Government believes that when there is peace, there is development. The responsibility of government is not just to make law and provide social amenities but to also ensure that the innermost welfare of the people is adequately cared for,” he said.

Quadri, who was represented by a member of the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC) which is the Apex body for the Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Ayoku Owolawi, appealed to residents of the State to always seek amicable means of resolving issues by respecting each other’s opinion on issues that could lead to family disharmony, intra and inter-communal dispute, among others.

Chairman, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Olorunkemi Surakat emphasized the need to always protect the rights of all, especially infants and children in accordance with the Child Rights Law, saying that children also had their rights under the law.

He, however, encouraged members of the Local Government and its environs to spread the message that Lagos State Government was against domestic abuse on children, women, men, and other practices that could threaten the safety of lives and properties of any resident of the State.

Delivering a speech on Child Rights in Lagos State, A Director from the Ministry of Justice, in the Directorate for Citizen’s Rights, Mrs Omotola Rotimi, implored every member of the society to participate in the fight against child abuse which is not peculiar to Lagos State but across nations of the world.

She warned that it was a criminal offence for anyone to abuse a child whether physically, emotionally, psychologically and verbally, saying that all the aforementioned had been proven to be a great contributor to poor academic performances and developmental growth among school children as well as loss of self-esteem in life.

Mrs Onipede Adesola, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation said that ‘’Domestic Violence is any incident of threatening behaviour, violence or abuse be it psychology, physical, sexual, financial or emotional between adults who are or have been intimate partners or family members, regardless of gender or sexuality’’.

Onipede encouraged those who engaged the services of domestic maids to know their respective relations before employing them, adding that they should be kind in dealing with them and let them have sense of belonging so as not to give room for domestic violence in their families.

She appealed to men not to beat their wives regardless of circumstance while also warning women not to provoke their husband just as she encouraged parents not to deny their children of basic education.