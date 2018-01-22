As security agents continue to find lasting solution to the current killings in some parts of the country, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) has urged the Federal Government to check the activities of armed herdsmen, saying they pose security threat to the country.

NIDOA, in a statement by Mrs Patience Key, Chairperson of NIDO USA and Dr George Nwogu, Public Relations Director, NIDO Americas Board of Trustees, condemned what they termed the needless and mindless killings of innocent Nigerians by armed herdsmen.

“It is appalling that in spite of the country’s strict gun control laws, persons purported to be herdsmen carry and use military-style assault weapons openly with impunity.

“These highly armed herdsmen pose terrorist threats to all law-abiding unarmed Nigerians and they must not be allowed to carry on unchecked.

“Armed herdsmen’s terrorism against Nigerians should be condemned by all decent and peace-loving people.

“The continued bloodletting must be stopped immediately. The government should disarm all armed herdsmen as they have no right to carry sophisticated weapons in the guise of shepherding cattle.

“We strongly condemn these barbaric acts of violence by these reckless armed herdsmen and urge the perpetrators of these heinous acts to be brought to book and face justice.

“The continued audacious actions of the herdsmen without regard for human lives and the laws of our land represent a clear and present danger as well as threat to the peace and unity of the country,” it said.

NIDOA asked the government not to waver but deploy all instruments of state security forces not only to punish the perpetrators but to prevent future wanton killings of innocent Nigerians.

It called for efforts to regulate the open cattle grazing method in the country to modern standards that utilise ranches as done in other countries and ensure respect for the dignity of human lives and property.

The group offered its condolences to the people of Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa state as well as all other Nigerians who had lost loved ones to what it termed “wanton criminal acts”.