Aare Gani Adams, newly installed Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, has said that though his position as the Aare Ona Kakanfo was purely a traditional title, he would be liberal with Nigeria’s three prominent religions, namely Christianity, Islam and Traditional Religion.

Adams stated this at the weekend when he worshipped at Ijo Orunmila Adulawo in Ebute Meta, Lagos as part of activities to praise God for the successful hosting of his installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land.

In his sermon, Chief Awodiran Agboola, who welcomed Adams and his entourage to Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, described the Aare Ona Kakanfo as a symbol of peace and urged him to continually use his prestigious position to preach peace and unity across the country.

“You are a worthy son and blessing to Nigeria and the Yoruba race as a whole. We prayed that God would continue to bless you with long life, so that you can fulfill all your dreams in life,” he said.

He urged Adams to appeal to Federal Government to give traditional worshippers more attention and support, stating that the traditional worshippers have been abandoned which is not so in other countries.

Expressing his appreciation, Adams said, “I’m here today to worship with you and also to identify with you because my position is purely traditional title but I have to be liberal with the three prominent religions we practised in the country.

“Last Saturday, I played host to over 70 thousand guests in Oyo, and the event was hitch- free, without complains or casualties, so there is need to thank God for the success recorded at the event. Today, we are going to observe our thanksgiving service with you, here in Ijo Orunmila and tomorrow, we shall also visit the Genesis Global Church, Alakuko, Lagos, to observe the thanksgiving service.”