Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has written President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to enshrine water as the right of every citizen in the country’s constitution.

ERA/FoEN is asking President Buhari to throw his weight behind demands by civil society and other groups for democratically-controlled water system that guarantees universal access to all Nigerians irrespective of status.

The letter was also copied to the offices of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Water Resources.

The group said while the Buhari administration had taken a right step in the ongoing technical audit of all projects in the water sector, decades of reliance on donor-funded water projects pushed behind the human right to water and projected, instead, privatisation in all forms including Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) that leave out the larger segment of Nigerians who yearn for unfettered access to potable and safe water.

The group in a statement by Philip Jakpor, Head, Media and Campaigns, frowned at the World Bank and private water industry – those he accused of being behind the growing proposals for water privatisation or PPP plan in many states.

According to him, the Lagos State Water Corporation (LWC) is pushing very hard for a dangerous privatisation of water under a PPP model that failed in other parts of the world.

The letter read in part: “PPPs do not bring the benefits that are being mouthed by the promoters, but they lead to hike in prices, job losses, lower quality, unfulfilled infrastructure promises and shut-offs for those who cannot pay.”

Aside enshrining the human right to water in the Nigerian constitution, the group recommended the rejection of all forms of water privatisation and commoditisation and fully uphold the human right to water as an obligation of the government, representing the people.

It demanded the integration of broad public participation in developing plans to achieve universal access to clean water, rejection of contracts designed by, involving or influenced by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).