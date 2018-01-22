The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a cashier of Global Trust Savings and Loans Limited in Lagos, Patience Onyinye, for allegedly stealing N48.44 million, belonging to the financial house.

She was re-arraigned before Justice Serifat Solebo by the Economic Crimes and Financial Commission (EFCC) on a 100-count charge bordering of fraud, forgery and stealing of the said sum.

The anti-graft agency in a charge numbered LCD/2/2012, alleged that the cashier had between September 2007 and February 2009, while acting in her capacity, fraudulently forged and altered several withdrawal slips of the finance house in carrying out the act.

The EFCC in count one alleged that the accused had between September 26 2007 and October 9 2008 with intent to defraud, stole N775,000 by fraudulently depositing and withdrawing the money from one Clara Obiejamu’s account.

She was alleged to have between January 21 2008 and February 4 2009 fraudulently withdrawn N27. 734, 900 million from the account of John Odu, a customer to her employer.

The accused was also alleged in count 75 of the charge, to have sometime in February 2009 with intent to defraud and in order to facilitate stealing, fraudulently forged a withdrawal slip numbered 0081678 in the sum of N900, 000, which she claimed to have been signed by one John Odu.

In count100 of the charge, she was accused of defrauding her employer N200,000 by forging and altering a withdrawal slip of the company, which she claimed to have been signed by John Odu.

The offences, according to the EFCC prosecutor, Mr. George Yakua, were contrary to sections 390 (8), 467, 468 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. C17, Laws of Lagos State 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Her lawyer, Festus Afeleyedion, pleaded with the court to let her client continue with the previous bail terms granted her, when she was first arraigned sometimes in 2012.

Justice Solebo adjourned the matter to February 16 for commencement of trial.