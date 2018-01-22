Professor Emmanuel Ogujor, the Rector, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe Oghara-Ethiope, Delta State has warned the newly admitted students of the polytechnic to shun cultism and other social vices that may impede their progress at the institution.

The Rector who urged them to focus on values that would give them a positive image in society stated this at the 16th matriculation ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session.

According to the Rector, it would be unwise for the newly matriculated students to waste the precious opportunity created for them by their guardians and sponsors to indulge in unproductive and unwholesome activities such as cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism and fraudulent acts, saying this could ruin their future.

He implores them to concentrate on their studies and obey the polytechnic rules as contained in the students’ information handbook and warned that the Polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism and all forms of social vices.

The Rector eulogized the former civilian governor of the state Chief James Onanefe Ibori for his vision that led to the establishment of the Polytechnic as well two other institutions at Ozoro and Ogwashi-Uku respectively under the then Delta State Higher Education Project (DSHIEP).