Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said that he allowed monarchs in the state to elect their leader, instead of being appointed by him in order to deepen democracy in the state.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha also congratulated Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, on his emergence as the state chairman of Imo traditional rulers council.

It will be recalled that Ohiri who polled 59 votes to emerge winner defeated Eze Chidume Okoro, who polled 19 votes and Eze Oliver Ohanwe who got three votes.

The governor said that he expected Ohiri to be a team player and see everybody as indispensable in running the affairs of the council.

He also urged him to embrace his challengers who lost in the election and tap from their wealth of knowledge.

According to the release, “With the peaceful manner the traditional rulers elected their delegates at the local government level and the commendable manner they conducted themselves and elected their chairman and other principal officers into the Traditional Rulers Council; it would be right to say that the traditional rulers in the state are not only the custodians of our culture and tradition but also custodians of democratic ideals.”