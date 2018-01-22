Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has rejected the ruling of the Abuja High Court, affirming the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist group, insisting that IPOB is not and has never been a terrorist group.

OYC President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said:“We have recently checked the list of world’s terrorist groups and we are happy to note that IPOB was not listed among them.

“We frown at the continuous pronouncements of IPOB as a terrorist group while the Fulani herdsmen are at rampage, killing Nigerians and yet, they have not been declared a terrorist group. This is very wrong and the height of double standard.

“Although we support the unity of Nigeria, the question remains, has the Federal Government addressed those fundamental issues that brought IPOB into existence? Has the Federal Government genuinely set up South East Development Commission to bring remedies to Igbos.

“We call on the Federal Government to grant state pardon to IPOB members in detention the way President Buhari granted pardon to 500 Boko Haram detainees in Kano as a way to assuage the ill-treatment meted on Ndigbo since 2015.”