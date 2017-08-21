A group of Yoruba elders on Sunday blamed the socio-economic woes of the country on the 1966 military intervention, particularly the introduction of the unitary constitution in place of the 1963 Constitution.

The unitary constitution, which later metamorphosed into the 1999 Constitution, the Yoruba elders noted, had created a lopsided structure and undue bureaucracy in government that made growth impossible and corruption inevitable.

This, they said, was what had been fuelling the cries of marginalisation and agitation across the country.

The Yoruba elders noted that unlike in the past, too much power had been concentrated in the Federal Government at the expense of the federating units, which used to be autonomous and had exclusive control of their resources while paying appropriate tax to the Federal Government.

They, therefore, maintained that it had become inevitable for the country to be restructured.

The Yoruba elders took this position at a press conference which they addressed on Sunday at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, ahead of the Yoruba Congress coming up on September 7, 2017.

The Yoruba Congress, being organised by ‘over 100 different groups in Yoruba land,’ is scheduled to hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan and its aim is to find a lasting solution to the problems arising from the unitary constitution.

Those present at the press conference include the Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Kunle Olajide of the Yoruba Council of Elders, Prof. Banji Akinloye, Chief Supo Shonibare, Otunba Deji Osinbogun, Dr. Amos Akungba, Mr. Korede Duyile, Mr. Bolaji Ogunseye, Dr. Femi Adegoke, Alhaji Shola Lawal and Mrs. Tokunbo Shola-Ekukinam.

Chief Bode George was represented by Mr. Tokunbo Pearse.

In an address read by the Chairman of the Yoruba Congress Organising Committee, Dr. Kunle Olajide, the Yoruba elders described the unitary constitution as unfortunate, noting that it was not working.

Olajide said, “The federating units, at the inception, were bigger than any prosperous nation in existence across the world today. Each had resources to run its bureaucracies and pay taxes to the Federal Government to run the Armed Forces, external affairs, currency etc. On the contrary, we now have states owing salaries and running to Abuja every month to collect allocations while many resources are lying idle and untapped right under their noses.”

The Yoruba elders recalled, for instance, that before the military intervention, poverty level in the South-West was below 40 per cent, while access to education was more than average.

“The first television station in Africa, the industrial layout in Ikeja, farm settlements, produce boards to guarantee prices for farmers, were some positive indices. However, since the incursion of the military, the South-West has struggled to maintain its trajectory as a result of the over-centralised unitary pull, which continues to bring the best down to the level of the rest, instead of taking the rest up to the level of the best, the South-West being the victim of this tendency,” Olajide said.