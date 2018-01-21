The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman, has attributed many of the security challenges in the country to the activities of President Muhammadu Buhari’s political opponents.

According to Usman, the president’s opponents are uncomfortable with his “single-minded efforts” to positively reposition the country.

A statement by the Governor of Katsina’s media aide, Abdu-Labaran Malumfashi, said the monarch made the assertion on Saturday when the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in company with Governor Aminu Masari, paid him a condolence visit over the death of the former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.

The Emir said, “Ninety-nine per cent of the security challenges this country is facing are caused by the enemies of the administration who want to discredit it and incite the people against it because of the good work it is doing.”

The monarch urged the government to show no mercy and decisively deal with anybody found complicit in all the criminal activities threatening the corporate existence of the country.

He added that the government must not hesitate to wield the big stick against anybody or group of people, no matter their social status, if they are found to be behind the activities of insurgents, militants, farmers/herders and kidnappers in the country.

Making a case for a more visible role for the traditional institution in the country, the Katsina Emir expressed the belief that the security challenges would have been mitigated if traditional rulers had the constitutional authority to superintendent the affairs of their communities as was previously the case.

Meanwhile, the senate president described the death of the former governor as a great loss to the nation.

He said Kaita lived a fulfilled life, dedicated to the cause of a united Nigeria.