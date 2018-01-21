Multiple reports by Nigeria’s media said a section of the farm owned by a former secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae, has been set on fire.

Herdsmen are being accused of torching the farm located in Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government of Ondo State.

According to reports, the arsonists did not steal anything on the farm but burnt down five hectares of oil palm plantation.

The Punch reported that Falae’s Personal Assistant, Captain Moshood Raji, (rtd) confirmed the incident.

Raji told Punch: “At about 6pm, I got a message from one of the police officers attached to the farm that the farm has been burnt down by some hoodlums.There was no worker on the farm when the incident occurred because it was a Sunday.

“We are on our way to the farm now to know the extent of the damage.

“We have informed the Commissioner of Police. About five hectares of the land were affected.

“The oil palm plantation was affected as well as some parts of the yam and cassava plantations.”

In September last year, a report by Afenifere Group, on behalf of Chief Falae, that there was an attack on the farm by herdsmen, was debunked as false by the police.

Falae, who was the presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in 1999, was attacked and kidnapped in his farm in September 2015.

He was released three days later following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered the then Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomom Arase (rtd) to secure his release.

But Falae contradicted police effort when he said he was released after he paid a ransom.

The kidnappers were later arrested, tried and jailed.