The Oyo State Government has granted permission for the geological exploration of Talc (Talcum Powder) and other mineral resources in some parts of the state in order for the government to create a data bank of all the mineral resources deposited in the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa zones of the state as well as enable both local and foreign investors to access them.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Solid Minerals, Honourable Mathew Oyedokun, stated this during a week-long inspection and landmark survey at Ilero Area to determine the quantity and quality of Talc Mineral resources available for exploration in the area.

Hon. Oyedokun said that the state is making pragmatic efforts to ensure that the environment is attractive to investors, stressing that the state government is ready to explore its mineral resources to generate revenue to further develop the state.

He appealed to stakeholders, community leaders and the general public to cooperate with the state government in creating the enabling environment for the government officials as well as investors.

In his remarks, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Ibadan Zoning Mining Office, Engr. Henry Bolarinwa, commended the state government for the laudable exploration exercise, saying that the Talc field exploration will enhance the renewal of the Oyo State Mineral licence.

In his welcome address, the Caretaker Chairman, Iwajowa Local Government, Engr Sulaiman Tajudeen, appreciated Governor Ajimobi for his concern towards the growth and development of local communities through the exploration project, assuring that the community will give the necessary support to workers on the site.