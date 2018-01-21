Deputy Governor of Delta State and Chairman, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, has appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, to sheathe their swords and come to the dialogue table.

The NDA hinted a few days ago, of plans to commence attacks on critical oil assets in a resumed programme tagged “Operation Red Economy” aimed at bringing Nigeria’s oil production, export capacity and its largely oil-based economy to ground zero.

But the Otuaro-led Advocacy Committee has extended an invitation to the NDA asking the militant body to formally lodge its grievances with Governor’s Office Annex, Warri, or to the Deputy Governor’s Office, Government House, Asaba, for subsequent engagement.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, following NDA’s fresh threat, Otuaro said: “As agitators, we must be mindful not to cancel out the modest gains already made through the dialogue process with the Federal Government which is still on course.

The House of Representatives will soon pass the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko Bill into law as the Senate did last year. The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB, was also just passed.”