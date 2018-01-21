The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, honoured its members, who were killed by security operatives in Port Harcourt, one year ago, during a rally in support of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB also commended lovers of freedom and IPOB members, who rallied in Aba, Port-Harcourt and environs, weekend, at the January 20, 2018 memorial march in honour of those murdered by Nigerian security agents.

”Today, Nigeria is still paying a high cost in loss of human lives, which unfortunately, includes a preponderance of Biafran lives… Nigeria is still paying in the form of renewed genocide, now championed under the twin umbrella of a lopsided Nigerian security forces and Fulani herdsmen.

”In an era where armed Fulani men, emboldened by the acquiescence of the Northern ruling class and complacency of the presidency, unleash murderous mayhem on unsuspecting civilian populations, we must spare a thought for IPOB agitators brutally slaughtered for demanding to be accorded their constitutionally guaranteed rights. Ironically what IPOB is agitating for- freedom for all, is the only approach that can solve the Fulani conundrum.

Had the wider Nigerian public not sided with the Buhari regime in their persecution of IPOB, such blatant discriminatory and hypocritical approach to democratic governance in Nigeria would not obtain. We steadfastly and unapologetically maintain that the Nigerian union is unsustainable, only free self governing nation-states are the solution,” the statement read in part.