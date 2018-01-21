The Jamaatul Nasarul Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Muhammad Saad Abubakar, has said the federal government can not continue to remain silent over the wanton killings of Fulani Muslims in some parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday to react to the recent statement credited to Rev Musa Asake on behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) JNI Secretary General, Sheikh Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, remarked that while the Muslim body condemns killings of innocent souls where ever it happens and whoever is involved, it condemns the generalization of criminals as representatives of whole.

The JNI scribe maintained that the unjust stereotyping and name calling by CAN and some Christians leaders is unacceptable.

“Therefore, CAN should desist from making provocative statements in the midst of serious crises bedevilling the nation.” Although, we are not oblivious of the fact that CAN since the era of Ayo Oritsejafor has had a glaring pathological hatred for Muslims and Islam in Nigeria.

“CAN and other Christians leaders such as Bishop Hassan Kukah, Pastors Oyedepo, Suleiman and recently El-buba should not take Nigerian Muslims patience for foolishness as their hate speeches are becoming really provocative and outlandish.”

“Hypothetically, as a religious body, they are expected to be part of the solution rather than the problem they have now become.”

To this end, Aliyu said JNI condemned the continued silence of the government over the massacre of the Fulani Muslims by Bachama Christian Militia in Shafaran, Shawal, Gumara, Kikam, and Kadami villages all in Adamawa on Monday 20th November 2017 where an estimated 87 women and children were killed.

The June 2017 Mambilla massacre in Taraba state is another horrific narrative for Muslims, where over 800 people were annihilated, yet nothing is seen done by the government despite the glaring correspondence between Yusufu N. Akirikwen, the state Attorney General and Commissioner of police dated 8/9/2017 to release all suspects within their custody.

Similarly, security agencies, as well as Benue state government, should be prevailed upon to produce well known rampaging militia kingpins such as Ghana and Tashaku and many others who have been accused of killing hundreds of Tiv people and other innocent citizens in Benue state.

‘Government should be seen to be proactive on these security matters. There-occurrence of security upheavals (Kidnapping, armed robberies, rising bomb attack etc) in the country is alarming and there is an urgent need for redress.”