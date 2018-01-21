Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has ordered Fulani herdsmen to register with N5,000 in their host communities for identity and location.

He also told Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he will be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

The governor, who was furious about the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be Fulani herders, said Abashe had failed in providing leadership by not stopping his kinsmen from destroying farms.

The governor also condemned the herdsmen attacks on residents “at the slightest provocation.”

Fayose said this at separate peace meetings held on Friday and Saturday nights with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer.

“None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leader on it. This is the last warning I am giving you,” he warned.

The governor said the activities of the Fulani herders had continued to stain the names of President Muhammadu Buhari and other notable Fulani leaders in the country.

Henceforth, he said, Fulani herders must register with N5,000 in their host communities for identity and location.